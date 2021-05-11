Pettee Investors Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 1.1% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

WM stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,159. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

