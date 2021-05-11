Pettee Investors Inc. Buys 5,175 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after buying an additional 375,846 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after buying an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.41.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $4.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.51. 48,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.40.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,596. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

