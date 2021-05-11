Pettee Investors Inc. Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pettee Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.87.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $11.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.46. 138,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,449,537. The company has a market cap of $354.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $226.20 and a one year high of $345.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.49.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

