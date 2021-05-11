Pettee Investors Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Pettee Investors Inc. cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up about 1.0% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $90.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,685. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average of $91.21. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

