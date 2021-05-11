PGGM Investments Acquires 2,353 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 43.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,807 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

NYSE:FRC opened at $188.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.31. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $92.13 and a 1 year high of $191.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

