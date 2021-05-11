PGGM Investments Invests $411,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 457.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 129,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 106,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.27.

KeyCorp stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

