PGGM Investments Invests $919,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after purchasing an additional 795,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $116,175,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock opened at $150.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.18 and a 200 day moving average of $148.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.09 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

