Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $34.96, but opened at $33.12. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $33.55, with a volume of 253 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 6,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $243,731.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,043,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,653,550.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 10,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $384,345.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,202 shares of company stock worth $9,507,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PHAT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,396,000 after buying an additional 369,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $10,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $8,224,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

