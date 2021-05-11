Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Research analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

PHUN opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 12.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. Phunware has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.34.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative net margin of 186.72% and a negative return on equity of 5,811.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phunware will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Phunware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Phunware by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phunware by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phunware by 5,267.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

