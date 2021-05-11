PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.
PFN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. 356,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,146. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.