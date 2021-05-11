PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

PFN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. 356,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,146. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.