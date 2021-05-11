Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ellington Financial in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

EFC opened at $17.87 on Monday. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.38 million, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 2.10.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

