Piper Sandler Trims Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Target Price to $82.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.64.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

NYSE PLNT opened at $78.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.37. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,117.73, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,870 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,480,000 after purchasing an additional 879,615 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $64,045,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $54,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.