Pivotal Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Pivotal Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.36.

Shares of WWW opened at $43.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,515.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $56,384.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,380 shares of company stock worth $786,539. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $3,282,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $933,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

