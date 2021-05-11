Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.55

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $73.55 and traded as high as $83.52. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $82.26, with a volume of 95,798 shares.

Separately, VTB Capital upgraded Pjsc Lukoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.11 billion for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 1.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 300,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,528,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 471,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after buying an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

