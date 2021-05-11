PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGS. Macquarie lifted their price target on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upgraded PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.42.

AGS opened at $9.21 on Friday. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $335.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

