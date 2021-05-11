PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGS. Macquarie lifted their price target on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upgraded PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.42.
AGS opened at $9.21 on Friday. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $335.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.