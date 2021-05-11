Portion Market Capitalization Hits $11.40 Million (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, Portion has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Portion has a market capitalization of $11.40 million and approximately $193,381.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00083014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00019107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00059561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00106693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.32 or 0.00786096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001736 BTC.

About Portion

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,123,978 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

