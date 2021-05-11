Poshmark (POSH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Poshmark has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ POSH opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $104.98.

In related news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $912,740.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,740.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $492,688.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,653 shares in the company, valued at $492,688.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921 in the last ninety days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POSH. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.38.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

