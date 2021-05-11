PotCoin Price Tops $0.0346 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0346 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $7.82 million and $36,622.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,269.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.18 or 0.06967990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.88 or 0.02413403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.04 or 0.00638765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.47 or 0.00190821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $424.75 or 0.00768511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.25 or 0.00613805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.61 or 0.00500480 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,155,096 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

