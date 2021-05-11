Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Power Integrations worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,146,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Power Integrations by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

POWI opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.57. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $246,547.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,814,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,531. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

