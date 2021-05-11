Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Position Lifted by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 121,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

NASDAQ POWI opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.57. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $1,102,219.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,531. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.