PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.65.
PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.
In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $181.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.
PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.
About PPG Industries
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.
