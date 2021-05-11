PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.65.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $181.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.