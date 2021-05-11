PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.32 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE:PQG opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. PQ Group has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PQ Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PQ Group news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $109,724,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

