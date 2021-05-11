Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get Premier alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PINC. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Premier from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Premier from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Premier stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 925,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,474,000 after buying an additional 65,165 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after buying an additional 237,395 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 25,994 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Premier by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.