Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives $80.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.33.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.
Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.83. The stock had a trading volume of 259,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,954. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.
In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
