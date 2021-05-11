Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives $80.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.83. The stock had a trading volume of 259,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,954. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

