Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primoris Services in a report issued on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after buying an additional 889,226 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,780,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,379,000 after buying an additional 75,355 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,547,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,730,000 after acquiring an additional 899,042 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,376,000 after acquiring an additional 142,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Primoris Services by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,573,000 after buying an additional 261,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.