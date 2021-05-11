Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,448,000 after acquiring an additional 264,871 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 384.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 74,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $690,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRIM stock opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

