Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 707 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71.

