Private Advisor Group LLC Has $268,000 Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT stock opened at $123.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average of $104.08. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.31.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.