Private Advisor Group LLC Has $268,000 Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Presima Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 522,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT stock opened at $123.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average of $104.08. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.31.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

