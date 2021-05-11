Private Advisor Group LLC Has $274,000 Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.17.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. Research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

