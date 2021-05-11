Private Advisor Group LLC Has $308,000 Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,409 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 78,735.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 291,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 291,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.57. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUZ. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

