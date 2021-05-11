Private Advisor Group LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 69.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,095 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Watford were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Watford by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Watford by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Watford in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watford in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Watford in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRE opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $694.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.17. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold 460,800 shares of Watford stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $15,971,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

