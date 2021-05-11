Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $267,000 in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,662,000 after acquiring an additional 231,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,579,000 after purchasing an additional 227,170 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,329 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $67,557,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $104.98 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.