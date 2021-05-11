Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTR opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

