Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 11,409 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,409 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 78,735.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 291,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 291,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CUZ opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.57.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.18%.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

