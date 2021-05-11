Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter.

PCSA stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

In other Processa Pharmaceuticals news, Director Justin W. Yorke sold 6,500 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $64,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,961.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder James E. Besser sold 20,929 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $241,939.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,947,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 470,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,491 over the last ninety days. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

