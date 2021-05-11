Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter.
PCSA stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.
