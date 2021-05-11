Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Acquires 71 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after buying an additional 29,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,362,000 after buying an additional 263,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $211.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $217.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total value of $1,592,323.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,653 shares of company stock worth $84,076,265 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

