Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $17.98 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after buying an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,238,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,709,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.54 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.25 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

