Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 59.6% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock worth $306,539,932. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $138.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $338.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

