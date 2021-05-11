Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after acquiring an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD opened at $338.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.43 and a 200-day moving average of $283.49. The company has a market capitalization of $364.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.20 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

