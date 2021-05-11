Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 64,146 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,274 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 161,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 531,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 41,766 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

OTIS opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $79.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

