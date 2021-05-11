Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 720 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

