PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.230–0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $61 million-$62 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.06 million.PROS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PROS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.92.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROS will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,176.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,719.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

