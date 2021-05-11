ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 265.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,034,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $113.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.96. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $116.11.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.