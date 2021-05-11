Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%.

NASDAQ:PSEC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 44,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.