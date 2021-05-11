Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect Protalix BioTherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.99 million. On average, analysts expect Protalix BioTherapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLX opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.87. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $7.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

