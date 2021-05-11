Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ) Shares Down 1.5%

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.98. Approximately 389,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 432,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.

PTQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Protech Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Protech Home Medical in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Protech Home Medical from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$223.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.04.

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

