Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.98. 389,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 432,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.

A number of research firms have commented on PTQ. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Protech Home Medical from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Protech Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Protech Home Medical in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$223.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.53.

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

