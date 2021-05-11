Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $89.35

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.35 and last traded at $93.38, with a volume of 4473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.79 and a 200 day moving average of $146.82.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

About Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.