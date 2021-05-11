Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Beyond Meat, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

BYND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Longbow Research started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of BYND opened at $107.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.24 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $103.16 and a one year high of $221.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.55 and its 200-day moving average is $141.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $686,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,847 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

